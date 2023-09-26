Ondo Governorship Election Holds November 16, 2024 – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said the Ondo State Governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday, INEC said party primaries will hold from 6th – 27th April 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9.00am on 29th April 2024 and close at 6.00pm on 20th May 2024.

The final list of candidates will be published on 18th June 2024 while campaign in public by political parties commences on 19th June 2024 and ends 24 hours prior to election day on 14th November 2024.