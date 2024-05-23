Ondo Gov Poll: 17 Parties Submit Nominees to INEC

Seventeen political parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Ondo State Governorship Election to the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to INEC, the parties uploaded the forms by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday 20th May 2024 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

This was made known in a statement singed by Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC.

The statement partly read, “The personal particulars of the Governorship candidates and their running mates will be published on Saturday 25th May 2024, one week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 4 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

“The Commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at our State Headquaters in Akure and the 18 Local Government offices across the State.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate or running mate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Ondo State Governorship Election is scheduled for Saturday 16th November 2024.”