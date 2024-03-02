Ondo Gov Election: PDP NWC to Meet with Party Critical Stakeholders

In its determination to ensure the success in the November 16, 2024Governorship election in Ondo State, the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) will be meeting with critical Party Stakeholders from Ondo State.

The meeting is in line with the approved and published Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Ondo State Governorship election.

The meeting is scheduled to hold as follows:

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja

Time: 12 noon

The NWC urges all members of our Party in Ondo State to remain focused as the people of Ondo State look up to the PDP to rescue the State from the stranglehold of the rudderless, incompetent and insensitive All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and entrench the much-desired transparent, development-driven and people-oriented leadership on the platform of the PDP.