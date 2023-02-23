Ondo Central 2023: Of Omo-Ekun’s Thrust And Passion For Service

By Richard Olatunde

The common notion that most political office seekers are out for personal gains is the reason there are so much distrust between the people and the political class. Often times, the masses are disenchanted owing to the neglect suffered from some political actors. However, it is not all of them that are merely out to loot and loiter. Some are fired by passion for service.

The people of Ondo Central must make the best of opportunity offered by the forthcoming Presidential/National Assembly Election by carefully identifying their choices and interrogate the antecedents of the candidates. It is important to reflect on the past records and history of public engagement of the lineages of contenders. What is paramount is to elect a candidate that understands the people and is ready to serve the public interest.

Among the candidates seeking to represent the Ondo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly is Niyi Adegbonmire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and son of a former Secretary to the State Government, late Chief Wunmi Adegbonmire. Like his late father, the erudite lawyer has always shown incurable passion for service. As the SSG in the administration of late Chief Adebayo Adefarati, the father served the state with passion and integrity, making the people of his root in Akure proud. The quest for service to the people also led the son to take a shot at the Number One citizen of the state when he joined the race for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senior Adegbonmire was one of Nigeria’s most consistent progressive leaders who made invaluable contributions to the evolution of political development in the South-West in general, and Ondo state in particular. He was an epitome of progressive values.

Niyi Adegbonmire has a captivating personality that attracts the people to him. He was born and raised to serve. He learned the rope from the best teacher – His father. Since the family is the first agent of socialization, he has effectively imbibed the culture of service, his commitment and dedication to the people he seeks to serve is unwavering. Just like his father, the senior lawyer has shown consistency in politics. He has consistently been in the progressive family since the days of Action Congress (AC).

One of the benefits the people of Ondo Central will harvest from his membership of the upper legislative house is quality representation. Adegbonmire is not a voice that can be silenced. He has a background and reputation for setting high standards in all he does. He will surpass expectations.

Adegbonmire’s interest to promote good governance should be enough premise for the people of Ondo Central Senatorial District to vote massively for him. He shares his father’s belief that there is no worthier cause than the pursuit of good governance. He is trustworthy and competent. His rapport with and accessibility to the people are also traceable to his background. Such was the case of his father when he held sway as the SSG of the State. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Aside the sterling qualities of Adegbonmire and his capabilities and passion to deliver, he enjoys the confidence of the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON. Not only because they share the same profession and both belong to the inner bar, but for his integrity and honesty. From Akure South to Akure North, Ondo East, Ondo West, Idanre and Ifedore Local Government Areas, the impact of Governor Akeredolu’s magic wand is palpable. The Governor is particular about the good of the people.

If you haven’t visited Akure in the last six years, there is every likelihood that you miss your way around, especially at the Oba-Osupa/ NEPA/ Hospital Road/ Oluwatuyi down to Ijoka road, the narrow road that is being dualised by the Governor. Same for Abusoro, Iwalewa, Oke-Ogba, Gaga, Alagbaka, CBN/ Bishop’s Court, Araromi road, Oba-Ile Housing Estate, Ijapo, and the rest of the roads done by the Akeredolu administration in Akure.

The touch of Akeredolu government is spread through Idanre, Ifedore, Akure North, Ondo East, and Ondo West Local Government Areas. Such ideology of unprecedented development in the state is what Niyi Adegbonmire has come to offer. He will serve the people of Ondo Central with vigor, integrity and honour. Adegbonmire speaks the language of trust, courage, grit and solidarity. The strength of his character is a recipe for quality service and representation.

As the Election Day approaches, the people of the six Local Government Areas in Ondo Central must take a cursory look at the benefits of aligning with the government at the centre. As many that believe in the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must also go further to elect lawmakers that will help him achieve his dreams and aspirations for a better Nigeria. The head can not be shaved in part. Electing APC Senators and House of Representatives members will only consolidate our desire and hope for a better Nigeria. The renewed hope which Asiwaju Tinubu represents should include the APC having overwhelming representation at the Senate and Federal House of Representatives.