News

Ondo Attack: We’ll Ensure Killers Face Consequences – NGF

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
42
Ondo State

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed its deepest sympathies to the Owo community, the government and people of Ondo State and the country in general following the attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State in which scores of people were reportedly killed.

“The NGF considers this a gory, ugly, and gruesome act by extremely wicked and warped minds meted out to innocent victims on a holy day. However, in the spirit of all our faiths, we pray for them. May God forgive and grant them mercy,” the Forum said in a statement on Sunday.

“As Governors, on our oath, we solemnly pledge to work with Mr President, all citizens and residents of our dear Country, Nigeria to assure you of a fully secure environment.

“Our goal is to halt brutalities, address unresolved criminal acts and ensure all killers are ultimately brought
to face the consequences of their actions.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
42

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari

Ondo Attack: APC Surrendering Nigeria’s Sovereignty To Terrorists – PDP

7 hours ago
Akeredolu

Ondo Attack: Akeredolu Jets Back To Owo, Receives Security Briefing

11 hours ago
Orji Kalu

Ondo Attack: Orji Kalu Mourns, Says Black Sunday

11 hours ago
Police

Ondo Attack: Police Deploy Bomb Squad In Owo

11 hours ago