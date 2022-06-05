Ondo Attack: We’ll Ensure Killers Face Consequences – NGF

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed its deepest sympathies to the Owo community, the government and people of Ondo State and the country in general following the attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State in which scores of people were reportedly killed.

“The NGF considers this a gory, ugly, and gruesome act by extremely wicked and warped minds meted out to innocent victims on a holy day. However, in the spirit of all our faiths, we pray for them. May God forgive and grant them mercy,” the Forum said in a statement on Sunday.

“As Governors, on our oath, we solemnly pledge to work with Mr President, all citizens and residents of our dear Country, Nigeria to assure you of a fully secure environment.

“Our goal is to halt brutalities, address unresolved criminal acts and ensure all killers are ultimately brought

to face the consequences of their actions.”