Ondo Attack: Police Deploy Bomb Squad In Owo

The Commissioner of Police, CP Oyeyemi Oyediran has deployed men of the Explosives Ordinance Device unit aka Anti-Bomb Squad to the scene of attack at a Catholic Church in Ondo State.

The State Police Command, in a tweet on Sunday, said all effort was being intensified to arrest those who perpetrated the evil act.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed sadness at the attack on worshippers at the church in Owo.

The Governor condemned the vile and satanic attack as a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

He also promised to hunt down the assailants behind the attack.

Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, made this known in a statement titled ‘Owo Attack: We’ll Hunt Down Assailants, Make Them Pay – Akeredolu.’

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquillity have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom,” Akeredolu said.