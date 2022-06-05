Ondo Attack: Orji Kalu Mourns, Says Black Sunday

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has called on security operatives to investigate the attack on St. Francis Church, Owo, Ondo State, which aw the death of many.

In a post on his Facebook page, Kalu said he was devastated and shocked over the attack which also left many others injured.

He wrote, “It is a wicked, evil and sinful act. This is too much to bear. It is a black Sunday.

“The perpetrators must be exposed and brought to book.

“I urge security agencies to commence full scale investigations in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of the ugly act and avoid recurrence

“I commiserate with the government and people of Ondo state and pray to God to grant the departed souls eternal bliss.

“I also convey my condolences to the Catholic community especially the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo.

“I wish hospitalized victims quick recovery.”