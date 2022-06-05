Ondo Attack: Eternal Sorrows Awaits Assailants – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of worshippers Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, “The President says only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

“President Buhari mourns the dead, condoles with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succor to the wounded.”

Buhari was quoted as saying, “No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win.”