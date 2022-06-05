Ondo Attack: APC Surrendering Nigeria’s Sovereignty To Terrorists – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the gruesome terrorist attack and killing of over 50 innocent worshippers during a church service at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State today.

The PDP said it is alarmed by reports of how the terrorists invaded the church, opened fire on worshippers, freely used explosives within the premises, murdered our compatriots in cold blood and left unchallenged.

“Today’s attack on St. Francis Church appears to be a part in the series of apparently organized assaults by terrorists who are emboldened by the alleged complicity of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which has refused to confront the terrorists despite being aware of their plans as exposed by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai at the wake of recent terrorist attacks on Kaduna State,” the party said.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement continued, “It is now obvious that the APC administration is deliberately surrendering the sovereignty of a large portion of the territory of our nation to terrorists, who are now expanding their reign of terror and territorial occupation in our country.

“Our Party calls out the APC to come clean on the pact it has with terrorists, for which it continues to look away as these outlaws mercilessly ravage our nation, massacre Nigerians and take many citizens captive.

“It is instructive to state that the APC has failed to account for the terrorists it imported into our country to assist it rig the 2019 elections and who APC leaders openly romance with despite their atrocities against Nigerians.

“We hope that the APC has not again contracted these outlaws to unleash terror on Nigerians so as to trigger tension and derail the 2023 general elections.

“We ask, how does President Buhari sleep at night seeing the gruesome murder and butchering of our citizens daily as again witnessed in today’s dawn attack on St Francis Church Owo? How many more Nigerians have to die before the APC reins in its terrorists?

“It is disheartening and traumatic to witness gory pictures and videos of children and the elderly murdered in cold blood this morning by terrorists with President Buhari and his apologists playing dumb to these happening by deodorizing terrorists as bandits.

“President Buhari and his government has irretrievably failed in the primary purpose of government which is to provide security and welfare for its citizens. This President has completely abdicated his duties, become numb to daily reports of killings, adductions and kidnappings by terrorists and remain absent when our nation needed him most.

“It is now crystal clear that President Buhari is incapable, incompetent and does not possess the capacity and integrity to hold office as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is a failed leader and history will not be kind to him and his administration for his abysmal failure in office.

“President Buhari must live up to his oath of office by immediately addressing the nation on measures to stop this human carnage in our country and give the nation some sense of leadership which has been absent in the last seven years.

“The PDP deeply commiserates with the families of the victims of this senseless attack and other terrorist attacks in our country, the Catholic Church, the Government as well as the people of Ondo State while charging our security agencies to leave no stone unturned to apprehend the perpetrators.”