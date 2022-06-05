Ondo Attack: Akeredolu Jets Back To Owo, Receives Security Briefing

Following the unfortunate attack on the people of Owo worshipping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, on Sunday, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has returned to the state from his party’s national assignment in Abuja.

Akeredolu, who moved straight to Owo from the Akure Airport has received briefs from the Heads of Security agencies in the state.

The Governor has vowed to hunt down the assailants and make them pay.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his Chief Press ecretary. Richard Olabode.

Meanwhile the Governor has condemned the vile and satanic attack as a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

He also promised to hunt down the assailants behind the attack.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquillity have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom,” Akeredolu said.