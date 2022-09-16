Ondo Assembly APC Members Visit Akeredolu Over Mother’s Death

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has received on condolence visit, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the State House of Assembly in the next year election.

The APC candidates visited Governor Akeredolu at the Kopindogba residence of the late Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu (JP) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

They were received by the Governor and his younger brother, Pastor Kola Akeredolu.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the APC House of Assembly candidate in Odigbo, Hon. Tunji Fabiyi said the death of the Governor’s mother came as a surprise despite her old age.

Fabiyi commiserated with the Governor and his siblings over the death of their matriarch, adding that the Late Evangelist lived a fulfilled life.

Fabiyi said:”Mr Governor sir, we came to commiserate with you over the death of Mama. It is sad. But we are happy that Mama lived well. We thank God for her life. We didn’t want her to go yet but there is nothing anybody can do. Mama left good legacy behind. Mama left behind good and worthy children.

“We are consoled with the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled life. Mama’s good work is working for you and other children today.”

Receiving the Assembly candidates, Governor Akeredolu said it is always the prayer of everyone to survive their aged ones.

“It is God who made it possible for us to survive our mother. So, we should always pray for it. It is important. Mama left at the best time. Our father died over forty years ago.

“Our mother struggled for us to become something in life. So, we have every reason to thank God today.” the Governor said.