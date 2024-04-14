Ondo APC Clears 16 Aspirants for Governorship Primaries

The Screening Committee tasked with vetting the 16 aspirants vying for the Ondo State gubernatorial ticket has completed its evaluation, clearing all candidates who presented themselves for scrutiny. Headed by H.E Senator Joshua Lidani, the committee undertook the thorough assessment process following its inauguration on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Among those endorsed by the committee are prominent figures such as H.E. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Duerimini Isaac Kekemeke, and Chief Olusola Alexander Oke, SAN. The list also includes newcomers like Engr. Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele and Hon. Omo’Oba Okunjimi Odimayo John.

The primary election to determine the party’s official candidate is slated for Saturday, April 20, 2024. This pivotal event will serve as a crucial milestone in shaping the political landscape of Ondo State, with each aspirant vying for the opportunity to lead the party into the forthcoming gubernatorial contest.

As the race intensifies and the campaign trail heats up, the cleared aspirants will now shift their focus towards garnering support and securing the trust of party members ahead of the primary election. The outcome of this internal selection process will undoubtedly influence the trajectory of the APC’s campaign strategy and its prospects in the broader political arena.