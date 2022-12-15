Onanuga Thanks Atiku’s Aide As His Crushed Car Gets Fixed

The Director Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has said his car which was bashed by a vehicle in the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has been fixed.

Onanuga, in an earlier post, had said he was almost crushed to death when the vehicle crushed his car.

He said he had to trail the convoy to discover that it belonged to Atiku after it arrived at the mansion of the forner vice president in Abuja.

Giving update, he said the car was fixed as promised by an aide to Atiku.

He wrote, “My car is now back on the road, fully repaired after the bashing on Sunday by a driver in Atiku Abubakar’s convoy.

“I commend Atiku’s aides, especially the Chief of staff Mainasara Sani, director of strategic communications, Dele Momodu for ensuring that I was fully reimbursed for the expenses incurred.

“I also applaud the sanction meted out to the driver who hit my car. Our VIPs need to constantly caution their drivers in their motorcade to respect other road users.”