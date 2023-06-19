Onanuga Speaks On Nepotism In Tinubu’s Service Chiefs Appointment

The Director, Media and Publicity of the defunct Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, has said the appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu was not based on nepotism.

Concise News reported that Tinubu appointed Mallam Nuhu Ribadu from Adamawa State in the North as National Security Adviser. For Chief of Defence Staff, the President appointed Maj. Gen. C.G Musa from the North. Maj.Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja from the South-West was named Chief of Army Staff. Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla from the South-East was named Chief of Naval Staff. AVM H.B Abubakar from the North named Chief of Air Staff. The new Acting Inspector-General of Police is DIG Kayode Egbetokun from the South West while Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye from the South South was appointed as the Chief of Defense Intelligence.

In an apparent reaction to criticism of the appointments, Onanuga took to Twitter stating that federal character was followed before the officers were picked.

He wrote, “#Servicechiefs: There is no nepotism in the appointments. They follow federal character:

“For those accusing the Tinubu government of nepotism, the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla is from Igbo Eze North LGA of Enugu State. Chief of Intelligence is from Cross River.

“Critics should try to dig for information before rushing to judgment.”