Onanuga Slams Muslim Clerics Threatening Isese Adherents In Ilorin

Anthony Adeniyi34 mins ago
Bayo Onanuga, the Director of the disbanded Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Organisation, has slammed the Muslim clerics seen in a video storming a shop rented by a female Isese adherent in Ilorin, Kwara State to threaten and harass her.

The alfas, led by one Sala Ayodeji, stormed the shop, threatening to cause chaos if the lady did not vacate the premises in eight days.

Numbering about 15, the clerics went on to yell out their demands, with one of them, at some point, threatening to destroy all the goods in the shop should the young lady not be quiet.

In the video published on X, formerly Twitter, Friday, Ayodeji, instructed the landlord to refund the lady’s rent and evict her as Isese devotees are not welcome in that part of town.

Speaking in Yoruba, Ayodeji said, “In seven days, the Alaran family refunded their money and evicted them.

“If we come back in seven days and meet them here, the situation will be worse than this.

“The commissioner of police is aware of our visit, You know this won’t be our first, we know how this works, so leave our town.”

Reacting, Onanuga stated that the men were “Misguided, ignorant clerics.@

He added, “They forget that the Nigerian constitution allows for freedom of religion. Let the lady seek police and judicial help to enforce her fundamental human rights and stop those miscreants.”

