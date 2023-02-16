Onanuga Reminds Buhari Of Tinubu’s Support, Atiku’s Aide Kicks

Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to repay the support he got from the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a post he shared on social media, Tinubu’s past support for Buhari should translate to Buhari’s support for Tinubu in 2023.

Onanuga then quoted the prophet of Islam: “If anyone does you a kindness, recompense him; but if you have not the means to do so, pray for him until you feel that you have compensated him”.

Reacting, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, also quoted a verse from the Quran.

He wrote: In Quran 5:2 Allah (swt) says: “Help one another in acts of piety and righteousness. And do not assist each other in acts of sinfulness and transgression.”

In his own words, he said, “Despite his flaws,are you asking the President to permit vote buying so that your candidate can win?”