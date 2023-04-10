Onanuga Mocks Obi’s Birthday Message To Oyedepo

Bayo Onanuga, the Director Media and Publicity, Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, has mocked Peter Obi of the Labour Party for over his birthday message to the leader of the apex Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Obi had in the message referred to Adebanjo, who turned 95, as “Daddy”.

He tweeted, “On behalf of my family, I wish a very respected father-figure, Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Chief PA Ayo Adebanjo a very hearty happy birthday. Daddy, you have remained a resounding and consistent voice in preaching for a better and egalitarian Nigeria.

“I admire and respect above all, your courage in speaking up on bad governance and flawed public policies. Your patriotic fervour is exemplary.

“As you clock 95 years today, I thank God for the gift of your life to our nation and humanity. Your place in the annals of Nigeria’s history is secure. May God protect and bless you always with abundant health and happiness.”

Reacting, Onanuga tweeted, “Peter Obi can’t just stop saying ‘Daddy’. Is it a curse?”

This comes days after an audio of a purported conversation between Obi and Bishop Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide leaked.

In the conversation, Obi referred to Oyedepo who is just a few years older than him as daddy.