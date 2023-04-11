Onanuga Kicks As Platform Links Tinubu To Drugs

The Director Media and Publicity, Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed a Twitter platform, Uberfacts, after it linked President-elect Bola Tinubu to drugs.

According to Onanuga, the platform is known for peddling falsehood which have been debunked multiple times.

In a tweet, he linked a story by Buzzfeed which discredited the platform.

Onanuga wrote, “I am surprised that some Nigerians are excited about @UberFacts, a Twitter account, notorious for random tweeting of falsehood and ” the most unimportant things you’ll never need to know”. Only in Nigeria will the junk site be stamped with some semblance of authenticity or conferred with a badge of authority, when many of its facts had long been dismissed as unreliable. Some years ago, Buzzfeed gave this damning verdict: “The Truth About UberFacts: They’re Often Wrong”. buzzfeednews.com/article/andrew…”.