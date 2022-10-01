Onanuga Dismisses Photo Of ‘Sick Tinubu’

A spokesman for the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign organisation, Bayo Onanuga,has rubished a photo of a sick old man which is being shared online to claim that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate is sick.

The photo became a trend when Tinubu failed to show up for the peace accord signing by presidential candidates. He was represented at the event by his running mate Kashim Shettima.

Reacting to the photo, Onanuha stated that the photo was handiwork of purveyors of deep fake.

He said, “Here is a fake photo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded to me just now, another handiwork of purveyors of deep fake. Whoever is behind this malicious falsehood will face the judgment of God at the right time. The man in the photo does not look like Asiwaju, except for his baldness. The man is fatter. Tinubu is slimmer.

“Look at the frame of his glasses. it is certainly not Tinubu’s trademark frame.

Let me assure Nigerians who genuinely want to know Tinubu’s whereabouts. He is in London, in his house. Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday night for a short break and in readiness for what will certainly be a gruelling campaign. I saw him, spoke with him two hours before he left: . He was hale and hearty. He was not ill. He didn’t go to treat any ailment.

“We spoke today at about 2pm. And he told me how his one week retreat has not made any difference. He was still working like in Nigeria. Today, he still burnt his candle till 4.30 a.m.. Nigerians should stop spreading rumours about Tinubu, who by the grace of God and fellow Nigerians, will be elected our leader next February. We should learn from the divine fate of the man who wished Tinubu dead.”