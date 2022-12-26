Onaiyekan Cautions Politicians With War-like Statements

The emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, Catholic Archdiocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has cautioned politicians against making war-like statements ahead of the 2023 general election.

The cleric lamented that some politicians have already out on the attitude of winning the coming election by all means.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Sunday, Onaiyekan said such politicians are not democrats.

“For politicians, I will beg them. Enough of lies, enough of insistence that we must win, because there are politicians who keep saying we must win this election, whatever it takes, we will win.

“That kind of language is not democratic; it is the language of those who are going to war,” he said.