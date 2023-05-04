Onaiyeka Faults Tinubu’s Swearing In Before Tribunal’s Verdict

A former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, expressed his skepticism towards President-elect Bola Tinubu’s swearing-in before the conclusion of the election tribunal, stating that “it doesn’t make much sense.”

Although Tinubu is scheduled to be sworn in as President on May 29, his victory is currently being challenged in court by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). The Presidential election tribunal has set May 8 for the hearing of the petitions.

Onaiyekan, in an interview with Channels Television, called for a review of the nation’s electoral system, stating that it would be beneficial to produce winners who do not have the shadow of the court lurking behind their victory.

He emphasized the need for a transparent and fair electoral process that reflects the will of the people and is free from any form of manipulations.

“There are cases in court that have not been disposed of. That is why we are in an anomalous situation. We have a president-elect whose election is being challenged and the court is handling it,” he said.

“I’m still waiting for the court to tell me who won the election. It doesn’t make much sense to be swearing in people when they are still in court.

“I know it has happened with governors but the outcome has really not been the best of all cases. I think we need to review our election process, so we do have a winner who will be sworn in and whom everybody would rally around.

“It is a pity that it is taking longer for the court to come to its decision. My problem is that the whole system of our election must be properly reviewed so that it would be easier for winners to emerge according to the wishes of the people.

“It is not right to have a system that is constantly contested. We should find out why is every election being contested.”