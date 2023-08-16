Omokri Slams Ezekwesili Over ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ Billboards

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has slammed ex-minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, for faulting the removal of the controversial ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ billboards.

Ezekwesili had described the removal of the billboards as misguided, just as she urged the masterminds to opt for digital billboards instead.

Reacting, Omokri wondered where Ezekwesili’s voice was when her home state of Anambra ordered the removal of a political billboard recently.

He wrote on X, “But my dear Oby, when the Anambra State Government, which gave you a political appointment, demolished Peter Obi’s campaign billboard on January 16, 2023, for flouting regulations, you did not complain or run naked in the streets. You did not describe the action as one by an “obviously misguided regulator”.

“So, why are you now dancing naked over a billboard specifically targeted at intimidating the judiciary to favour Peter Obi, because it occurred in Abuja? You have a knack for ignoring things that occur in your home state and region while blowing up things that happen outside your region.

“You are the same person who has also not condemned the killing of US embassy personnel by Unknown Gunmen in your state and close to your local government on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

“You are the same Oby who danced naked in the streets when Deborah Samuel was burnt to death but have remained silent till today after a pregnant Northerner from Adamawa, Harira Jubril, was killed by unknown gunmen in broad daylight in Anambra, your home state, with her four underaged daughters, Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2.

“The same you rolled on the floor of Aso Rock over #BringBackOurGirls. Yet, you never condemned the killing of Ahmed Gulak on May 31, 2021.

“Oby, why will you always cover anything that happens in the Southeast and blow out of proportion things that occur elsewhere? Maybe you should focus on your career as an IPOB apologist and stop gaslighting Nigerians.”