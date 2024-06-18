Omokri Refutes Claims About Adeboye’s Stance on Jonathan

Reno Omokri has rejected allegations that Pastor Adeboye criticized former President Goodluck Jonathan during his administration. These claims were highlighted in a recent song by singer Eedris Abdulkareem, who suggested that Adeboye was vocal against Jonathan but has remained silent since President Tinubu took office.

Omokri, a former media aide to Jonathan, addressed the issue in a post on X, stating that Abdulkareem’s assertions are unfounded. He defended Adeboye, emphasizing that the cleric did not express the alleged opposition to Jonathan’s government.

He wrote on X, “As someone who worked closely with former President Jonathan while he was in office and out of power, and maintain an enduring friendship and bond with him, it is incumbent on me to correct the false narrative that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, fought then President Jonathan, or that he had a loud voice against our administration.

“If the truth must be told, Pastor Adeboye was supportive of former President Jonathan, publicly and privately, perhaps more than any other President before or after him. He publicly prayed for then President Jonathan before the 2011 and 2015 elections. And this was especially more important in 2015 because General Buhari’s running mate was an RCCG Pastor.

“I cannot even say in the public domain other good things he did for our government. Maybe he will say so himself in due course.

“Pastor Adeboye also gave a right hand of fellowship to the then President, to the extent that President Jonathan was even an honoured guest at their Holy Ghost Congresses.

“In terms of being critical, Pastor Adeboye was more critical of the Buhari administration than ours, and his criticism had more to do with insecurity of lives than on the economy. It culminated in a nationwide protest against insecurity initiated and led by Pastor Adeboye on February 2, 2020, at which he and other leaders of the Redeemed Christian Church of God carried placards. He also instructed RCCG members al l over Nigeria to participate in the protest. That was unprecedented!

“Whilst very populist and headline-grabbing, which may have been the intention of those who made this claim, this idea that Pastor Adeboye attacked President Jonathan and has remained silent ever since is false and does not serve either the former President or Pastor Adeboye well. It will also not augur well for Nigeria.

“I urge those pushing this narrative to please research historical records in order not to malign a man who has done so much for Nigeria based on hearsay and the typical Nigerian rush to believe and act on rumour and gossip rather than on fact.

“Let us shame those who say that to hide anything from a Black man, simply put it in writing. And we do this by researching what has been written in the past, which a cursory Google search can prove or disprove.”