Omokri Mocks Obi’s Empty Stadium Rallies

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, after a series of his rallies in stadiums were greeted with poor turnout.

The first time Obi decided to stage a rally in a stadium was in Kogi State. videos and photos showed the poor turnout as stadium seats were almost empty.

The same fate greeted the former governor of Anambra State in Port Harcourt where many thought he had strong support.

The most recent was at a stadium in Ekiti where his new campaign Director General, Akin Osuntokun, hailed from.

Reacting, Omokri tweeted, “Empty stadium in Kogi. Empty stadium in Ekiti. Postponed rally in Ondo. Reality is dawning on them. When others were persuading, they were insulting. Behaving as if he is contesting for President of Onitsha Market Traders Association. Disgrace awaits you in February.”