Omokri Mocks Obi For Donating 24 Loaves Of Bread To Flood Victims

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for donating 24 loaves of bread to flood Victims in Anambra State.

The gesture was also mocked by presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad.

According to Omokri on Twitter, Obi might have been expecting the victims to multiply the loaves as was done in the scriptures.

He wrote, “24 loaves of bread? Does Peter Obi want them to multiply the loaves as was done in Scripture.”

He tweeted again, “Peter Obi launched a website to solicit for donations for his campaign. Please can anyone close to Oeter inform him that I have 24 loaves of bread to donate? Since I cannot upload them to this site, can I get an address to send them to?”

On his part, Ahmad tweeted, “A former governor and presidential candidate donating a grinding machine and 24 loaves of bread to thousands of flood victims, Comrade, we are in 2022 for God’s sake. We urge you to respect your family and correct it.”