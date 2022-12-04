Omokri Alleges Threat To Take Him Out

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has cried out on social media that there is a threat by a broadcast journalist to take him out.

According to him, he has a recorded conversation of when the journalist made the threat.

Omokri tweeted, “A certain broadcast journalist, who has turned himself to a mouthpiece of Peter Obi made the mistake of calling someone to threaten to “take me out” after I exposed him as a liar. Unknown to him, the entire conversation was recorded. Such a threat is criminal!

“I am wondering if this threat to take me out was done on behalf of the @PeterObi campaign, or if the broadcast journalist was acting on his own. Why would anyone even say that? If it was not recorded, they would deny it. Take me out for what? For exposing a liar?”

Meanwhile, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has alleged that the journalist is Oseni Rufai of Arise TV.

He tweeted, “Young Rufai Oseni, @ruffydfire, would you be so good as to clarify what you meant in the call in which you threatened to “take out” Reno Omokri? As a media proprietor, I am shocked at such a threat coming from a journalist. That is unacceptable!”