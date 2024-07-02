Omokri Advises Wike Against Fight With Kingibe

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to focus on winning votes for President Bola Tinubu in the FCT come 2027 instead of fighting with Senator Ireti Kingibe.

Kingibe had in an interview with Arise TV called out Wike, saying the FCT residents are not impressed with his work in Abuja.

Reacting, Wike slammed the Senator just as he revealed that residents are singing the praises of his ministry.

This was as he vowed to ensure that Kingibe is not returned to the Senate come 2027.

Reacting, Omokri shared on X, “Wike is opening too many battlefronts. He should learn how to pick and choose his battles. At worst, Ireti Kingibe is just an irritant. As FCT Minister, she has minimal ability to do you any actual harm beyond nuisance value.

“You are already fighting an obstinate foe in Rivers. Why will you leave the elephant you are carrying on your head to use your toe to kill an ant? What if you slip and fall?

“You are threatening her that she will not return. First of all, that is undemocratic. But even if Wike’s threat to stop her reelection was not undemocratic, how many ruling parties have won in the FCT? The FCT traditionally votes for opposition parties. Buhari lost the FCT in 2015 and 2019.

“President Tinubu lost it in 2023. Should Wike not be more concerned about winning FCT votes in 2027 than fighting a girl?

“If you constantly make enemies everywhere you go, perhaps other people are not the problem. What is in Ireti Kingibe that you cannot transcend her by ignoring her?”