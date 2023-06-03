News

Omo-Agege Commends Gbajabiamila, Akume On Appointment As CoS, SGF

Anthony Adeniyi18 mins ago
4
Ovie Omo-Agege
Ovie Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate, has lauded the selection of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Additionally, the lawmaker expressed his approval of Senator George Akume’s appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Recognizing these appointments as exemplary fits for their respective roles, the Delta Central legislator emphasized their unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to enhancing our nation.

He acknowledged that their exceptional track records distinguished them from others.

Senator Omo-Agege conveyed his confidence in Gbajabiamila and Akume, affirming their ability to leverage their vast experience in public service, which collectively spans over four decades, in their new positions.

Notably, he expressed delight that both individuals are products of the National Assembly.

“I am certain that they will harness their extensive experience, national and international connections to provide the necessary support to our President in fulfilling his mandate of propelling the nation towards greater heights,” he asserted.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi18 mins ago
4

Related Articles

Agency Encourages Men to Speak Out Against Sexual Violence

12 mins ago
Lagos State

Lagos Diverts Traffic At Agege Stadium For Post-Inaugural Program

13 mins ago

Army Chief Inaugurates Renovated School in Zaria

21 mins ago
Sanwo-Olu

Fuel Scarcity: Lagos Warns Against Panic-buying, Hoarding

12 hours ago