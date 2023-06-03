Omo-Agege Commends Gbajabiamila, Akume On Appointment As CoS, SGF

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate, has lauded the selection of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Additionally, the lawmaker expressed his approval of Senator George Akume’s appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Recognizing these appointments as exemplary fits for their respective roles, the Delta Central legislator emphasized their unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to enhancing our nation.

He acknowledged that their exceptional track records distinguished them from others.

Senator Omo-Agege conveyed his confidence in Gbajabiamila and Akume, affirming their ability to leverage their vast experience in public service, which collectively spans over four decades, in their new positions.

Notably, he expressed delight that both individuals are products of the National Assembly.

“I am certain that they will harness their extensive experience, national and international connections to provide the necessary support to our President in fulfilling his mandate of propelling the nation towards greater heights,” he asserted.