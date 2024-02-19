Omeruo Laments Threatening Message to Ola Aina

Kenneth Omeruo, a defender for the Super Eagles, has brought attention to a troubling message received by his teammate, Ola Aina, following the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Ivory Coast.

The message, reportedly expressing a wish for Aina’s death, came after Aina faced challenges in a one-on-one encounter against Simon Adingra, the Brighton and Ivory Coast winger, during the intense final match.

Omeruo disclosed the disturbing incident, highlighting the potential impact of such cyberbullying on the confidence and morale of players within the Super Eagles squad. He expressed concerns that persistent online abuse from fans could even lead players to reconsider their commitment to representing Nigeria on the international stage.

“There are a lot of people who are angry for nothing’s sake and they will come at you. Before this tournament we have been getting criticisms,” Omeruo told Arise News.

“For example, someone wrote to Ola Aina on Instagram, ‘I hope you die’. They just write whatever, they don’t care about the consequences and most times I have stopped myself from replying to a lot of messages.

“If I reply like this, one blog will pick it and they will make a big deal out of it but we just have to grow thick skin and hopefully keep winning because when we win they forget about every other thing.”

He continued: “I was speaking to Ola and he made some comments that I won’t say here but if we lose a player like him just because of some bullying from some fans that are not even important, then it is going to affect us.

“Imagine Ola Aina, for me, was one of the best players in the tournament and was named in the Team of the Tournament as well.”