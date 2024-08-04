Olympics: ‘Don’t Rest on Your Oars,’ Tinubu Congratulates D’Tigress

President Bola Tinubu has congratulates Nigeria’s D’Tigress on qualifying for the quarter-final of women’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics, beating Canada to clinch the spot.

D’Tigress will be the first African team in basketball to play in the quarter-finals at the Olympics.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commended the team for their uncommon demonstration of resilience, teamwork, and diligence.

“President Tinubu also commends the coach and managers of the team for their dutifulness and dedication.

“The President enjoins the brave Tigress not to rest on their oars until the final victory is won.

“President Tinubu assures the team and the entire Nigerian contingent at the 2024 Olympics of his support as they fly the nation’s flag at the global sports event,” Ngelale said.