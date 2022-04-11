Oluwo Of Iwo Visits Alaafin Of Oyo, Says He’s A Worthy Father

The Oluwo of Iwoland HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, on Monday visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Accompany with his chiefs and princes, Oluwo disclosed the visitation as necessary to have a jolly interaction with Alaafin, whom he described as a worthy father.

In his oral sketch of Alaafin, Oba Akanbi said the rich and truthful pictures of Oba Adeyemi always endear liberal minds to him.

In his words “Alaafin of Oyo is a father, a worthy one. Our interaction is cordial. He loves me and I love him too. I came to have a jolly talks with him as usual. We exchange jokes and ideas. I want to see him for long. He is the pillars God is keeping to hold the traditional institution”

“I enjoy many things about Alaafin. He symbolizes and represents traditional institution. He tells the truth and stands by it. He is a loving father”

“I will be paying occasional visit to Alaafin for a cheery and light hearted interaction. Oba Adeyemi is mentally rich and truthful. We have many things in common. That is why our relationship is growing stronger. I pray for more fruitful years for Alaafin”

In the entourage of Oluwo were the Otunba of Iwoland,Chief Sikiru Wahab Atanda, Aremo of Iwoland, Prince Adelani Akanbi, Moluberin of Iwoland, Mojirin of Iwoland, Chief Aro of Iwoland, Chief Mosalu of Iwoland and others.