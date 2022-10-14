Oluwo Of Iwo Unveils Telu Football Club, Customized Vehicle, Jersey In Style

As part of his agenda to discover and promote talent in sports, the Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has formally unveiled Telu Football Club.

Donating a customized logistic bus to the management of the club in his palace today, Oluwo said promotion of sports is one of his integral plans to discover and promote young talents.

He described football as the leading attention seeking sporting engagement, assuring the club of his full support.

He prayed to see the club producing renowned international players. Customized alongside the bus are the club jersey and notebooks.