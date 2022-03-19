Oluwo Of Iwo Unveils New Wife, Queen Firdaus

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has unveiled his new wife whom he identified as Queen Firdaus of Iwoland.

The new bride whose full name is Princess Firdauz Abdullahi is of the Ado Bayero Dynasty in Kano.

In a post on social media, the monarch shared photos of the bride he got married to last week while thanking God for his blessings.

The Oluwo of Iwo wrote, “Behold The “Queen Firdaus” of Iwoland Firdaus means Paradise and that is Her Majesty Queen Paradise !!! I thank God for being lucky to be blessed … Telu1 Alase Lori Orisa 1 Arole Olodumare 1.”

The monarch had parted ways with his former wife, Chanel Chin, in December 2019 over what he described as irreconcilable differences.

Speaking in an interview with Space 90.1 FM at the time, the monarch said, “My new wife must be somebody that holds my principles.”

This is as he revealed that he had been getting proposals from many ladies who wanted to get married to him on learning of Chanel Chin’s absence.

“Though many ladies have been sending me messages on Instagram and other social media platforms that they want to be my Olori. Even though the tradition allows me to marry 100 but there are some qualities I will look out for in my next Olori.”

“She must love my town and my people because I am going to crown her, and her name will be in the history books. She must be somebody that holds my principles. My ideal Olori must not come and say she wants publicity.”

“Because 10,000 years to come, I want people to talk about me and my Olori,” he said.