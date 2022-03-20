Entertainment

Oluwo Of Iwo Gushes Over New Bride, Queen Firdaus

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
49

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has taken to social.media to gush over his new bride, Queen Firdaus Abdullahi Akanbi.

Oluwo got married to Firdaus on Saturday at a ceremony in Kano.

Firdaus is of the Ado Bayero dynasty of Kano.

Sharing photos on his official Instagram page, the Oluwo of Iwo captioned them, “We belong together and it starts now with my soul mate that I finally found.”

Oluwo was once married to Olori Chanel Chin whom he parted ways with in a controversial manner in December 2019.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
49

Related Articles

Oluwo Of Iwo Unveils New Wife, Queen Firdaus

21 hours ago
ladi kwali

Google Honours Nigerian Potter, Ladi Kwali

4 days ago

I’m Divorcing Korra Obidi For My Mental Health -Husband, Dean

4 days ago

Showmax Reveals ‘Real Housewives Of Lagos’ To Premiere April 8

5 days ago