Oluwo Of Iwo Gushes Over New Bride, Queen Firdaus

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has taken to social.media to gush over his new bride, Queen Firdaus Abdullahi Akanbi.

Oluwo got married to Firdaus on Saturday at a ceremony in Kano.

Firdaus is of the Ado Bayero dynasty of Kano.

Sharing photos on his official Instagram page, the Oluwo of Iwo captioned them, “We belong together and it starts now with my soul mate that I finally found.”

Oluwo was once married to Olori Chanel Chin whom he parted ways with in a controversial manner in December 2019.