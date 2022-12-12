News

Oluwo Hosts Olowu Of Owu

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
26

In his Iwo palace, the Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, last Saturday hosted the Olowu of Owu from Ogun State, HRM Oba Prof. Saka Adelola Matemilola Oluyalo.

Receiving the Olowu, Oluwo was joined by the Akire of Ikire Ile HRM Oba Abdulazeez Olatunbosun, Iwo princes and chiefs.

Oluwo enjoined Olowu to be consistent in his trust in one God and commitment to serving his people,saying such will repose the confidence of people in traditional institution.

Olowu appreciated Oluwo for the warmth reception and hospitality.

