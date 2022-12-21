Oluwo Honours Momodu At Ovation Carol

It was a glamorous moment at Harbor Point, Victoria Island yesterday as the Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi,honoured his Chief, who is equally the publisher of Ovation Magazine,Aare Dele Momodu to mark the 2022 Ovation Carol.

The event was a 4 in 1 program, included the 30th wedding anniversary, Yeye Aare’s 55th birthday and their son, Eniafe Momodu’s birth date.

Oluwo lauded Dele Momodu for building a formidable family and Ovation Communications from nothing to a force.

He blessed the family and the organization.

It’s could be recalled that Chief Dele Momodu is the Aare installed last year by the Oluwo of Iwoland.

The event was graced by eminent personalities including captains of industries, proprietors of media outfits, publishers, professors and doctors in academia etc.