Oluremi Tinubu Hosts Former First Ladies, Govs’ Wives, Others at Iftar

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has said the task of getting the nation fully back on track is a collective responsibility.

This was as she expressed optimism that the nation will be greater.

According to a statement signed by the SSA Media to the First Lady, Bukola Kukoyi, Tinubu said this at an Iftar she hosted at the state House Abuja.

“Mr. President will do all it takes to make the nation better, that even when we live here, we will go back to a better Nigeria”.

“We all have tasks to do to get this nation back on track,” she said.

Tinubu noted that the various programs by the President are all on track, and the results are beginning to be evident.

Earlier the wife of the Vice President Hajia Shettima urged all women to be one another’s keeper.

Towing the line of the First Lady, the wife of the Vice President pointed out that governance is a collective responsibility. She urged women to remember the nation in their prayers, especially in these last 10 days of Ramadan.

The guest lecturer, Professor Rafatu ABDUL’Hammed of the University of Abuja advised women not to forget all they learnt during the Ramadan, and continue in that line.

She said, living in love, piety, humility and tolerance will enhance the lives of Nigerians.

Prayers were offered for the nation, the President and the world.

Those in attendance include Former First Ladies of the federal republic of Nigeria, female justices, wives of governors, female ministers, wives of ministers and wives of service chiefs.