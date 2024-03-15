Olukoyede to CSOs: You are Our Critical Stakeholders

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has charged Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, across the country to be more committed to the fight against corruption, describing them as critical stakeholders in the anti-graft war.

He gave the charge in Lagos on Thursday, March 14, 2024 in an interactive meeting with the management and members of the Eagle Crime Awareness & Prevention Initiative, ECAPI.

The EFCC’s boss, who spoke through the Lagos Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Michael Wetkas emphasized the need for stronger collaboration with every stakeholder in the anti-graft campaigns to achieve greater involvement and success.

“All zonal commands of the EFCC have the mandate of the Executive Chairman to ensure that we collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the fight against corruption, and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs like you are critical partners in this regard,” he said.

He used the opportunity to stress the important roles of CSOs in ensuring good governance in the country, particularly the need to be responsive, accountable and offer more support for anti-corruption initiatives. “You can’t afford to sit down and allow people to hold the country and destiny to ransom, especially those that hold public offices,” he said.

Responding, Ambassador Samuel Eniola Adam, President, ECAPI, who led the delegation, stated that the war against corruption cannot be left for the EFCC alone. “Nigerians need to assist law enforcement agencies like the EFCC in the discharge of their duties by sharing relevant information and intelligence gathering,” he said.

He also used the opportunity of the meeting to express the resolve of ECAPI to support the EFCC in creating greater awareness and preventing corruption across the country.