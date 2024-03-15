Headline

Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Balogun is Dead

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
109
Olubadan of Ibadan
Olubadan of Ibadan

The 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, joined his ancestors late Thursday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

This was announced by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Governor Makinde, who described Oba Balogun as a great Iroko tree, said the monarch was an epitome of royal excellence and a great achiever, who made great marks on Ibadanland in just a little over two years of his reign.

He expressed his condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the monarch.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
109

Related Articles

Peter Obi

Wuse Market Looting: Nigerians Frustrated, Desperate – Obi

2 hours ago
EFCC Ola Olukoyede

We Need Increased Local Capacities in Oil and Gas Sector – Olukoyede

3 hours ago
Tinubu

Tinubu to Governors – Let’s Work Together

3 hours ago
Olubadan of Ibadan

Makinde Names New Olubadan of Iabadan

4 hours ago