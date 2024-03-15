Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Balogun is Dead

The 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, joined his ancestors late Thursday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

This was announced by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Governor Makinde, who described Oba Balogun as a great Iroko tree, said the monarch was an epitome of royal excellence and a great achiever, who made great marks on Ibadanland in just a little over two years of his reign.

He expressed his condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the monarch.