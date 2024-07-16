Ololade Aina Resumes as Perm Sec in Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the redeployment of Mrs. Ololade Olasupo Aina, as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development effective July 15th 2024.

Prior to this Mrs. Aina had served as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs with the mandate to foster harmony amongst diverse religious and social groups by promoting peace and mitigation of crises through the enactment of relevant policies and proactive coordination initiatives for the State.

She obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree (http://B.Sc.) in Business Administration and Masters (MBA), from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

Her career history spans various key roles in the Private and Public Service Management chain including Relationship Manager, Head, HR & Admin at Kakawa Asset Management, Head, Corporate Services, LAGBUS Asset Management Limited, Head, Career Management Directorate, Director Admin and Human Resource and Director,

Training for Lagos State Public Service.

She is a member of the Institute of Directors (IODs) and Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, a quintessential technocrat with remarkable achievements in service delivery such as the creation of the novel e-learning knowledge sharing platform for public servants during the COVID-19 lockdown; the LASG-Learning Management System (LMS), development of LASG competency framework and the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy(LJLA) amongst other initiatives.