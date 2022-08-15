Oliver Ali Aba Named Methodist Church Prelate

His Grace, Most Rev. Oliver Ali Aba has been elected the new Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria. His election took place yesterday at Methodist Cathedral of Unity, Abuja, venue of the ongoing 48th/13th Biennial Conference of the Church which was presided over by the outgoing Prelate, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche.

Until his election, he was the Archbishop of Benue and has been in the service of the Church for over 30 years. Confirming the story, the Church’s Media and Public Relations Officer, Very Rev. Oladapo Daramola said the first female Bishop in the person of Very Rev. Dr. Nkechi Nwosu was elected at the conference. He said the Church leadership will speak on the election and translation of Bishops soonest.