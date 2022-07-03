Oliseh Should Stopp Seeking Attention – Mikel Obi

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has told the team’s former coach, Sunday Oliseh, to stop looking for attention.

During Oliseh’s time as Eagles coach, he and Mikel whom he accused of not playing to instruction hardly saw eye to eye.

Oliseh even stripped him of the captaincy which he handed to Ahmed Musa and also stated that he preferred Wilfred Ndidi in Mike’s position.

Speaking on recent reports about their feud, Mikel said, “I thought I had a good relationship with the coach (Gernot Rohr) but after I left, I read some things in the media that there were issues between Alex Iwobi and me during the Nations Cup in Egypt.

“Unfortunately, it was the opposite because I have a solid relationship with the player just like others in the national team. I read it just the same way I learnt a few days ago about my disagreement with Sunday Oliseh when he was the coach.

“All these are mere distractions and will not want to join issues with anyone. Respect is the key rather than unnecessary attention,” he told This Day.