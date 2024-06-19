Oliseh Backs France for Euro 2024 Victory

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has tipped France as the top contender for this year’s Euros, highlighting the impact of midfielder N’Golo Kante’s return to the squad.

Oliseh believes Kante’s comeback is a key factor that boosts France’s chances. The 33-year-old midfielder, who had been absent from international duty for two years, was recently recalled by manager Didier Deschamps for Euro 2024.

Kante, pivotal in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, showcased his value in their 1-0 victory over Austria in the tournament’s opening match. Now playing for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, Kante’s performance has reinforced France’s prospects in the competition.

“The “Gigantic Alien of Football” is back!! what a pleasure to watch one of my favourite defensive midfielders of all times, Ngolo Kante back to International football for France yesterday,” Oliseh wrote on X on Tuesday.

“I now feel France is a real favorite to win the Euros!!”