Olawepo-Hashim Mourns Na’Abba, Akeredolu

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former Presidential candidate and APC chieftain, has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of two stalwarts – Ghali Na’Abba, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Rotimi Akeredolu, former Governor of Ondo State.

Olawepo-Hashim, in a statement from his Abuja media office, painted a vivid picture of Na’Abba as a patriotic, selfless politician, and true democrat. He emphasized Na’Abba’s significant role in repelling dictatorship and championing legislative independence. According to Olawepo-Hashim, Na’Abba’s principled and courageous stance, coupled with his detribalized nature, left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political history.

Reflecting on Akeredolu, the former Ondo governor was hailed for his substantial contributions to upholding the rule of law in Nigeria, both through his legal practice and as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association. Olawepo-Hashim underscored Akeredolu’s pivotal role in the struggle for good governance.

Sharing personal connections, Olawepo-Hashim reminisced about the shared political journey with Na’Abba since the “class of 1999” and their collaboration during the 2019 presidential campaign. He expressed heartfelt condolences, revealing the deep hope for Na’Abba’s recovery during his battle with illness.

As Nigeria bids farewell to these political luminaries, Olawepo-Hashim concluded by extending prayers for strength to the bereaved families, emphasizing the irreplaceable loss the nation faces with the passing of Na’Abba and Akeredolu.