Olaf Scholz Bolsters ECOWAS Partnership on Nigeria Visit

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, embarked on a visit to the ECOWAS Commission as part of his official trip to Nigeria. During this pivotal visit, Chancellor Scholz engaged in high-level discussions with Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, and other top officials at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters.

Notably, the ECOWAS Commission and Germany have solidified their commitment to strengthen their partnership with the signing of an €80.75 million financial and technical cooperation agreement. This agreement will bolster ongoing programs and projects within the ECOWAS-German Cooperation for the period spanning 2023-2024. The cooperation will notably emphasize key thematic areas, including Peaceful and Inclusive Societies, Climate and Energy, Constitutional Transition in Government, Sustainable Economic Development, Training and Employment, Health, Social Protection, and Population Policy. This partnership builds on a legacy of collaboration, amassing a total volume of approximately €494.41 million in Technical and Financial Cooperation between ECOWAS and Germany since 1985.

Welcoming Chancellor Scholz to the ECOWAS Commission, President Touray expressed gratitude for Germany’s unwavering commitment to ECOWAS and the broader West African integration agenda. He highlighted the pivotal role this visit plays in ushering in a new phase of cooperation, promising the region would reap the benefits of Germany’s development and expertise.

In his remarks, Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored Germany’s preparedness to support peace and democracy in the region while exploring avenues to enhance trade within the West African territory.

While the German Chancellor and the President of the ECOWAS Commission met, Mme Massandjé Toure-Listé, the Commissioner of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, convened a gathering of a German Business Delegation, comprising CEOs of prominent German firms and ECOWAS representatives. During this meeting, the Commissioner briefed the delegation on the advancements in the ECOWAS single currency and ECOVISA.

Deliberations between the parties centered on fortifying collaborations across various sectors, including agriculture, information and communications technology (ICT), infrastructure, climate change, energy, trade, and the facilitation of the movement of goods and services between ECOWAS and the European Union.

This visit provided an invaluable opportunity for the German Chancellor, the accompanying business executives, and ECOWAS to chart new paths of cooperation and consolidate existing ties, strengthening the bonds between Germany and the ECOWAS region.