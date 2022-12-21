Okupe’s Resignation Obi Campaign DG Shocking – Spokesperson

The Spokesperson for the Obi-Datti campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, has said the resignation of the Director General, Doyin Okupe, was a rude shock.

Okupe on Tuesday tendered his resignation on the grounds that he didn’t want his travails to distract the campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

This was after he was convicted by a Federal High Court in Abuja of violating money laundering Açt.

Reacting, Tanko told Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday that Okupe’s resignation took the council aback.

He said, “It (Okupe’s conviction) came as a rude shock to all of us. Dr Okupe is an exceptional democrat who believes in the rule of law; who is working very hard that Nigeria is taken back to the hands of the people. Immediately when we got the news, it took us aback normally as a group of people but you have to remember that this movement is not about one person, it’s a collective interest of everybody who wants to take Nigeria back to the hands of the people.”

He however said the campaign council would forge ahead in its activities, adding that the right decision would be made following the development.

“It would strengthen us and we would look within ourselves to take the right decision at the highest level.

“We have not officially made pronouncement as regards Okupe’s resignation until when the campaign council meets, then a decision would be taken on what and how to do it.

“It’s going to be a collective decision in the interest of the Nigerians,” he said.