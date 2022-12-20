Okupe’s Conviction Will Not Demoralise Me – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said the conviction and sentencing of his campaign Director General, Doyin Okupe, will not demoralise him or affect his bid to become president.

Okupe was on Monday sentenced to jail for receiving funds mean arms purchase when he served as Senior Special Adviser to former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Reacting, Obi said his campaign will continue despite the judgment, adding that he will allow due process to take its course.

The former governor of Anambra said this while addressing members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Akwa Ibom on Monday.

He said, “I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the court and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralise me.

“Today, when I arrived Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that, and I said to him that nothing demoralises me.

“In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me, otherwise, I would have been where they dropped me before. This election, if they like, let them do anything about people who are around me. I will get there,” Obi said.

On the impression that he does not have political structure to win the presidential election, he said he was determined to dismantle the existing political structure in the country which encouraged corruption and spread poverty among Nigerians.

“The structure they have today is the structure we want to destroy. It is the structure of criminality. It is the structure that produced 133 million people living in poverty.

“It is the structure that produced 20 million out-of-school children. It is the structure that has made Nigeria surpass India in infant mortality. It is the structure that will destroy Nigeria and we want to destroy that structure,” he said.

The LP presidential candidate added that his priority would be how to secure a United Nigeria and pull people out of poverty.

He said if elected president of the country come 2023, he would wo