Okupe Breaks Silence On ‘Chopping Shishi’

The Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, has denied allegations that he misappropriated campaign funds.

The allegations became high following a poor turn out if supporters at the Kogi rally held by the Labour Party for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, last week.

This led to speculations that Okupe must have embezzled funds meant for the mobilisation of supporters for the event.

Reacting, Okupe tweeted that he had never benefitted a dime fraudulently, adding that he’s still in line with his political base.

He wrote, “Lies, fabrications & disinformation are their tools. But in the end they will fail & be shamed. Doyin okupe has not chopped any shish neither has he shifted base by 1mm!!! We are moving frwd till God delivers us all from the Perpetual Raiders of this lost but glorious Ark. NAIJA.”