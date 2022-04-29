Okowa Welcomes PDP Chairman Iyorchia Ayu To Delta

Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa , House of Assembly members led by the Speaker and Governorship aspirant Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori , National Assembly member led by Sen James Manager, Rt Hon Ndudi Elumelu , Party Chairman Barr Kingsley Esiso and others today received PDP National Chairman, Iyocha Ayu to Asaba for the Commissioning of Projects.

Senator Ayu will be commissioning Ambassador Ralph Uwechue Way and some Storm Water Projects on Friday.

The road project is one of the superb efforts of Okowa administration due to its high quality and standard, completed within estimated contractual time frame, in the ongoing Asaba Capital Territory Development and City Beautification projects.