Okowa Speaks On Borrowing N850bn

The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has refuted claims that his administration had borrowed over N850bn since coming into office in 2015.

This was during an Interactive Session with journalists in Asaba on Monday.

The Governor dismissed the allegations as untrue and stated that his administration had only requested a bridging-finance facility of N150 billion from a consortium of banks to address the N217 billion owed to the state by the FG, with the approval of the House of Assembly.

He further explained that the requested amount was later reduced to N100bn, with proper recourse to the House of Assembly, and that the government had received N91bn of the requested sum, which had been put to use.