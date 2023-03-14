Headline

Okowa Speaks On Borrowing N850bn

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
9
Ifeanyi Okowa
Ifeanyi Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has refuted claims that his administration had borrowed over N850bn since coming into office in 2015.

This was during an Interactive Session with journalists in Asaba on Monday.

The Governor dismissed the allegations as untrue and stated that his administration had only requested a bridging-finance facility of N150 billion from a consortium of banks to address the N217 billion owed to the state by the FG, with the approval of the House of Assembly.

He further explained that the requested amount was later reduced to N100bn, with proper recourse to the House of Assembly, and that the government had received N91bn of the requested sum, which had been put to use.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
9

Related Articles

Femi Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila Speaks On Becoming Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff

11 hours ago
Tinubu, Buhari

No One Disputes Presidential Election Result Except Atiku, Obi – Buhari

14 hours ago
Femi Gbajabiamila

NASS Leadership Will Be Discussed After March 18 Elections – Gbajabiamila

14 hours ago
Nasir El-rufai

I’ve Never Stolen Public fund – El-rufai

15 hours ago